NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 1, 2026) A 30-second radio spot informing Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay about the dangers of heat stroke and how to spot it. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92593
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815852.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spot-Heat Stroke, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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