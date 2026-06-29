Spot-Movie Hacker

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 1, 2026) A 30-second radio spot informing Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay to not click suspicious emails and use strong passwords. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated Armed Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 08:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92592
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815851.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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