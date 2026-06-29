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    KMC Update - Hearing Conservation and Undergraduate Certificates

    KMC Update - Hearing Conservation and Undergraduate Certificates

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on hearing conservation with Col. Michael Murphy, Public Health Command Europe Army Hearing Program chief, and undergraduate certificates at the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) with Zaccary O'Neil, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University assistant campus director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 2, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 06:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92591
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815806.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Hearing Conservation and Undergraduate Certificates, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hearing
    ERAU
    UMGC
    School
    Health

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