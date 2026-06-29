KMC Update - Hearing Conservation and Undergraduate Certificates

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on hearing conservation with Col. Michael Murphy, Public Health Command Europe Army Hearing Program chief, and undergraduate certificates at the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) with Zaccary O'Neil, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University assistant campus director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 2, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 06:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92591
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815806.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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