A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of piano lessons being hosted on base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna J. Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 10:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92556
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111813624.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio Spot: Piano Lessons, by SN Ayanna Mahurin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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