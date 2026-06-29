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    KMC Update – PCS Costs and Volunteer Coaching

    KMC Update – PCS Costs and Volunteer Coaching

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.30.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Marie Amarosa, Army Community Services financial readiness specialist, shares tips to avoid unexpected moving costs on June 30, 2026. Meanwhile, Kiannah Titus, Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness sports specialist, provides some benefits of volunteer coaching on July 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92554
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111813295.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update – PCS Costs and Volunteer Coaching, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACS
    financial readiness
    coaching
    Child and Youth Services (CYS)
    PCS

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