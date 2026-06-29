KMC Update – PCS Costs and Volunteer Coaching

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Marie Amarosa, Army Community Services financial readiness specialist, shares tips to avoid unexpected moving costs on June 30, 2026. Meanwhile, Kiannah Titus, Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness sports specialist, provides some benefits of volunteer coaching on July 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 09:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92554
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111813295.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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