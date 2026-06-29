Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 37

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Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 37

Why Isn’t My Flight Physical Done Yet?



Let's prep for takeoff. Lyster Army Health Clinic continues its special eight-part Aviation Medicine mini-series on the Lyster Health Talks podcast with the release of Episode 37, “Why Isn’t My Flight Physical Done Yet?”



In this third installment of the aviation-focused series, host Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, sits down with medical experts to address one of the most frequent questions from the aviator community, “Why Isn’t My Flight Physical Done Yet?”.

She is joined by special guests Liz Johnson-Bailey, Physician Assistant with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity (USAAMA), and Maj. Daniella Pettinari, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services.



Together, the panel demystifies the flight physical timeline, breaks down the routing process between Lyster and USAAMA, and provides aviators with the crucial steps they need to take to ensure their physicals are completed without delay. Whether you are a student pilot or a seasoned aviator, this episode delivers essential information to help keep you off the grounded list and in the air.



Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.