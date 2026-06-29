NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 30, 2026) An interview with Sydney Vores and Kaci Hamby, Liberty Center Sigonella representatives, to discuss the Liberty Center shuttle to Porte di Catania, as well as upcoming Liberty Center events including Liberty Snack, Dive and Splash Competition with Aquatics, and Adventure Park ropes course. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 03:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92545
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111813079.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Sydney Vores and Kaci Hamby, by PO3 Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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