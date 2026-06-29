NEWSCAST June 24, 2026: Maritime Cooperative Activity & Valiant Shield 26

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 24, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports on The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Armed Forces conducting a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, and U.S. Pacific Command joint forces, along with allied and partner forces, commencing exercise Valiant Shield 2026 (VS26) in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Japan, and at sea around the Mariana Islands Range Complex, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)