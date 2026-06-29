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    Newscast of Katusa Friendship Week 2026

    Newscast of Katusa Friendship Week 2026

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    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2026

    Audio by Cpl. jacob rodriguez 

    AFN Daegu

    USAG Daegu hosts the Katusa Friendship week at the Kelly Field, Camp Walker, South Korea June 8, 2026. Katusa Friendship week is a community event focused on honoring the 49 yearlong alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, by participating in cultural events and sports competitions. (Newscast by U.S. Army CPL. Jacob Rodriguez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 21:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92537
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111812257.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newscast of Katusa Friendship Week 2026, by CPL jacob rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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