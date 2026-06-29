Newscast of Katusa Friendship Week 2026

USAG Daegu hosts the Katusa Friendship week at the Kelly Field, Camp Walker, South Korea June 8, 2026. Katusa Friendship week is a community event focused on honoring the 49 yearlong alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, by participating in cultural events and sports competitions. (Newscast by U.S. Army CPL. Jacob Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 21:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92537
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111812257.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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