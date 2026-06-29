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    Media Bureau Yokosuka: U.S. Disaster Relief in Venezuela

    Media Bureau Yokosuka: U.S. Disaster Relief in Venezuela

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    JAPAN

    06.29.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    The urgent deployment of U.S. Southern Command resources, including search-and-rescue teams and heavy transport helicopters, following two catastrophic earthquakes in Venezuela. The critical logistical role the American military is playing to restore damaged airfields and extract survivors amidst rising casualties.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 21:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92536
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111812252.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Bureau Yokosuka: U.S. Disaster Relief in Venezuela, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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