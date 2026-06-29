The urgent deployment of U.S. Southern Command resources, including search-and-rescue teams and heavy transport helicopters, following two catastrophic earthquakes in Venezuela. The critical logistical role the American military is playing to restore damaged airfields and extract survivors amidst rising casualties.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 21:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92536
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111812252.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Media Bureau Yokosuka: U.S. Disaster Relief in Venezuela, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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