Media Bureau Yokosuka: Seoul-Tokyo Defense Summit

Historic meeting in Seoul where the defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan agreed to expand military ties, focusing on artificial intelligence and search-and-rescue cooperation. A significant diplomatic breakthrough aimed at countering regional security threats, despite ongoing public sensitivity surrounding logistical agreements.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 21:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92535
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111812246.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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