Tokyo's plans to develop and deploy autonomous, AI-driven strike submarines as part of a major Pacific defense buildup. These unmanned assets will work alongside manned fleets to address critical personnel shortages and deter maritime advancements from China.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 21:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92534
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111812241.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Media Bureau Yokosuka: Japan Unmanned Submarines, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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