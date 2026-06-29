Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 36

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Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 36

How to Book Your Flight Physical



Let's prep for takeoff! The Lyster Health Talks podcast has launched a special eight-part mini-series dedicated entirely to Aviation Medicine.



“Episode 2: How to Book Your Flight Physical”



Join our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, and special guest Liz Johnson-Bailey, Physician Assistant with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity, as they discuss a crucial step for every aviator: How to Book Your Flight Physical.



Whether you are wondering about the different types of physicals or what information you need to gather before your appointment, this episode has you covered. Learn exactly how our care keeps you in the air right here at Fort Rucker—the Home of Army Aviation!



Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.