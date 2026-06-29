In This News In One:
U.S. Air Force Col. Angela M. Polsinelli assumed command of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing from Col. Jordan P. Norman during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 04:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92528
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111810287.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 521 AMOW Change of Command - News In One July 1, 2026, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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