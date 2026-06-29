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    521 AMOW Change of Command - News In One July 1, 2026

    521 AMOW Change of Command - News In One July 1, 2026

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    GERMANY

    06.29.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angela M. Polsinelli assumed command of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing from  Col. Jordan P. Norman during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.  

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 04:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92528
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111810287.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 521 AMOW Change of Command - News In One July 1, 2026, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    521 AMOW
    521 Amow, USAFE

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