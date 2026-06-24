Morning Buzz with Casey Pizzuto

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 25, 2026) An interview with Casey Pizzuto, senior center manager for United Service Organizations Sigonella, to discuss upcoming events on Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 02:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92520
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111809695.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:10
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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