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    BSC Summer Camp 2026

    BSC Summer Camp 2026

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    JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kalena Iwashita, Brazilian Soccer Club coach, talks about the club's Summer Camp June 23, 2026, Okinawa, Japan. The BSC summer camp features training in three different settings including beach, indoor and the field, offering unique experiences for players and families on Okinawa. (U.S. audio by Tech. Sgt Shanice ship)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 00:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92517
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111809437.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSC Summer Camp 2026, by TSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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