Kalena Iwashita, Brazilian Soccer Club coach, talks about the club's Summer Camp June 23, 2026, Okinawa, Japan. The BSC summer camp features training in three different settings including beach, indoor and the field, offering unique experiences for players and families on Okinawa. (U.S. audio by Tech. Sgt Shanice ship)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 00:54
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92517
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111809437.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BSC Summer Camp 2026, by TSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.