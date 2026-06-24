AFN Sasebo High Noon: 25th Infantry Division Prepares for Lightning Surge 4

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 30, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division preparing to conduct Lightning Surge 4 in support of Exercise Salaknib 2026 in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)