AFN Sasebo High Noon: Hawaii Guard, Indonesia Mark 20 Years State Partnership

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 30, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on Hawaii National Guard and Indonesian military and civilian leadership meeting to mark 20 years of partnership in Jakarta, Indonesia, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 23:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92508
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111809357.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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