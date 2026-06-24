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    Space Force AFN Shout Out

    Space Force AFN Shout Out

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Audio by Master Sgt. Michael Hutchinson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna gives a shoutout to U.S. service members serving in the Pacific on June 12, 2026, in Okinawa, Japan. The message aired on AFN radio across all installations in U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force audio by MSgt Michael Hutchinson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92507
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111809292.mp3
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force AFN Shout Out, by MSgt Michael Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USFK
    Space Force
    USFJ U.S. Forces Japan
    AFN

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