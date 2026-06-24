Space Force AFN Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92507" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna gives a shoutout to U.S. service members serving in the Pacific on June 12, 2026, in Okinawa, Japan. The message aired on AFN radio across all installations in U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force audio by MSgt Michael Hutchinson)