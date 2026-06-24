Space Force AFN Shout Out

Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna gives a shoutout to U.S. service members serving in the Pacific on June 12, 2026, in Okinawa, Japan. The message aired on AFN radio across all installations in U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force audio by MSgt Michael Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 22:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92507
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111809292.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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