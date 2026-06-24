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    UFC Freedom 250 Promo 3

    UFC Freedom 250 Promo 3

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Audio by Master Sgt. Michael Hutchinson 

    AFN Okinawa

    UFC fighters encourage U.S. Marines to attend the USO watch party June 15 at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. These spots aired on AFN Okinawa from 5 - 14 June promoting the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. (U.S. Air Force audio by MSgt Michael Hutchinson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92504
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111809261.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UFC Freedom 250 Promo 3, by MSgt Michael Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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