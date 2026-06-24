UFC Freedom 250 Promo 1

UFC fighters encourage U.S. Marines to attend the USO watch party June 15 at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. These spots aired on AFN Okinawa from 5 - 14 June promoting the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. (U.S. Air Force audio by MSgt Michael Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 22:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92502
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111809257.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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