On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Navy Aircraft have flown in joint exercises with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force for Valiant Shield 2026 in the Philippine Sea. Sixth Battalion Soldiers have demonstrated their integrated air defense network at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. U.S. Marines have rehearsed vehicle recovery procedures during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 in Japan. (Audio by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 19:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92501
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111808870.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 26, 2026, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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