PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 26, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92501" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Navy Aircraft have flown in joint exercises with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force for Valiant Shield 2026 in the Philippine Sea. Sixth Battalion Soldiers have demonstrated their integrated air defense network at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. U.S. Marines have rehearsed vehicle recovery procedures during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 in Japan. (Audio by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)