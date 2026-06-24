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    PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 26, 2026

    PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 26, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Navy Aircraft have flown in joint exercises with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force for Valiant Shield 2026 in the Philippine Sea. Sixth Battalion Soldiers have demonstrated their integrated air defense network at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. U.S. Marines have rehearsed vehicle recovery procedures during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 in Japan. (Audio by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 19:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92501
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111808870.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC PULSE: JUNE 26, 2026, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    6th Battalion
    Pacific Pulse
    Osan Air Base
    Resolute Dragon 26
    valiant shield 2026

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