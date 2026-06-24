A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the potential of hurricanes, as well as lists what should be packed in a ready bag. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Madison McCary)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92498
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111807524.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Readiness Spot, by SN Madison McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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