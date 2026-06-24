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    Hurricane Readiness Spot

    Hurricane Readiness Spot

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    CUBA

    06.23.2026

    Audio by Seaman Madison McCary 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the potential of hurricanes, as well as lists what should be packed in a ready bag. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Madison McCary)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92498
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111807524.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Readiness Spot, by SN Madison McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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