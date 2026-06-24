260629-N-G-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 29, 2026) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the U.S. Army Heatwave water relief in Baumholder and the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz joint Emergency Response training. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christy Valenzuela)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92496
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111807380.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. Army Heatwave Relief in Baumholder and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz joint Emergency Response, by SA Christy Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.