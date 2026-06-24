Morning Buzz with Angelina Gott

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 15, 2026) An interview with Angelina Gott, recreation specialist, to discuss upcoming events within Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 10:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92489
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111807017.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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