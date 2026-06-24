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    AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio Spot: Endurance Cycling Ride

    AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio Spot: Endurance Cycling Ride

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    CUBA

    06.26.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jorge Sanchez 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Endurance Cycling Ride event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jorge Sanchez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 09:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92477
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801683.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio Spot: Endurance Cycling Ride, by PO3 Jorge Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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