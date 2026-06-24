Medieval Festival at Castle Bouillon Spot

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This is a 30 second radio spot highlighting the Medieval Festival at Bouillon Castle offered through the Information, Tickets and Travel office on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2026. The spot will promote the one day trip, which will include transportation and access to the festival’s markets, performances, and demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)