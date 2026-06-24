This is a 30 second radio spot highlighting the Medieval Festival at Bouillon Castle offered through the Information, Tickets and Travel office on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2026. The spot will promote the one day trip, which will include transportation and access to the festival’s markets, performances, and demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 09:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92472
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111801450.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medieval Festival at Castle Bouillon Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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