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    260626-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    260626-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

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    GREECE

    06.25.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2026) Radio news highlights an interview with Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer NSA Souda Bay, discussing procedures for foreign travel and the Ad Hoc Notification System, June 24, 2026. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92471
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801421.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260626-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN

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