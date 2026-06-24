260626-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2026) Radio news highlights an interview with Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer NSA Souda Bay, discussing procedures for foreign travel and the Ad Hoc Notification System, June 24, 2026. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92471
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111801421.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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