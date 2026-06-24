Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative: Eurosatory 2026 - News In One June 23, 2026

In this News In One:
U.S. Army leaders and NATO Ally representatives gathered to address the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, or EFDI, an initiative focused on the integration of unmanned systems and AI-enabled networks capabilities, at the Eurosatory Defense Trade Fair in Paris.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 07:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92470
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111801393.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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