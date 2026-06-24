(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative: Eurosatory 2026 - News In One June 23, 2026

    Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative: Eurosatory 2026 - News In One June 23, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    06.22.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Army leaders and NATO Ally representatives gathered to address the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, or EFDI, an initiative focused on the integration of unmanned systems and AI-enabled networks capabilities, at the Eurosatory Defense Trade Fair in Paris.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 07:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92470
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801393.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative: Eurosatory 2026 - News In One June 23, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    EFDI
    Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative
    Eurosatory 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio