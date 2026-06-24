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    260629 Spangdahlem Radio News Alaska Infrastructure

    260629 Spangdahlem Radio News Alaska Infrastructure

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.25.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report covering the Under Secretary of the Air Force's tour of Alaskan military bases at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2026. The tour's purpose was to assess strategic modernization and future infrastructure investments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92469
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801361.mp3
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260629 Spangdahlem Radio News Alaska Infrastructure, by A1C Jack Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spangdahlem AFN
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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