260629 Spangdahlem Radio News Alaska Infrastructure

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The following is a radio news report covering the Under Secretary of the Air Force's tour of Alaskan military bases at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2026. The tour's purpose was to assess strategic modernization and future infrastructure investments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)