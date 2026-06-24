(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    ODR Bike Repair Spot

    ODR Bike Repair Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.25.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation offers bicycle repairs, rentals, and safety checks on North Clay Kaserne, Germany. This spot was recorded in the AFN studio on Clay June 25, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 06:26
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92468
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801359.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ODR Bike Repair Spot, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio