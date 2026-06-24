ODR Bike Repair Spot

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation offers bicycle repairs, rentals, and safety checks on North Clay Kaserne, Germany. This spot was recorded in the AFN studio on Clay June 25, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 06:26
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92468
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111801359.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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