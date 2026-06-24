The Wiesbaden Transition Assistance Office provides information and training to ensure transitioning Soldiers and their Families are prepared for their next step in life. This spot was recorded in the AFN studio on Clay Kaserne, Germany, June 25, 2026. (U.S. audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 06:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92467
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111801348.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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