TAP Spot

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The Wiesbaden Transition Assistance Office provides information and training to ensure transitioning Soldiers and their Families are prepared for their next step in life. This spot was recorded in the AFN studio on Clay Kaserne, Germany, June 25, 2026. (U.S. audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)