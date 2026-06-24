COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 24, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller reports on the U.S. Navy-led Pacific Partnership 2026 and the U.S. Army-led Pacific Friendship 2026 to advance disaster response preparedness in Vietnam, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, concluding the 12th annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 03:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92461
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111801059.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
This work, NEWSCAST June 24, 2026: Pacific Partnership in Vietnam & PALS 26 Concludes, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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