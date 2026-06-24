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    NEWSCAST June 24, 2026: Pacific Partnership in Vietnam & PALS 26 Concludes

    NEWSCAST June 24, 2026: Pacific Partnership in Vietnam & PALS 26 Concludes

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 24, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller reports on the U.S. Navy-led Pacific Partnership 2026 and the U.S. Army-led Pacific Friendship 2026 to advance disaster response preparedness in Vietnam, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, concluding the 12th annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 03:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92461
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111801059.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST June 24, 2026: Pacific Partnership in Vietnam & PALS 26 Concludes, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Pacific Partnership 2026
    PALS 26
    pacific Friendship 2026

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