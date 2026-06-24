NEWSCAST June 24, 2026: Pacific Partnership in Vietnam & PALS 26 Concludes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92461" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 24, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller reports on the U.S. Navy-led Pacific Partnership 2026 and the U.S. Army-led Pacific Friendship 2026 to advance disaster response preparedness in Vietnam, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, concluding the 12th annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)