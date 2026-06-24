NEWSCAST June 26, 2026: Fijian PM Nabua Schoolhouse Visit & IRT Cyber Guam 2026

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 26, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on Prime Minister of Fiji meeting U.S. Navy Seabees at the construction site of a new schoolhouse at Nabua village, Fiji, and IRT Cyber Guam 2026 in Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 26, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)