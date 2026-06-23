COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 25, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on Lt. Gen. George Rowell, Deputy Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, concluding a multi-day visit to Mongolia to reaffirm the growing security cooperation between the two nations, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 25, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92458
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111800738.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Lt. Gen. Rowell Reaffirms Third-Neighbor Partnership in Mongolia, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.