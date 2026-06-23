COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 25, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on joint pre-exercise engagements between the U.S. Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard in Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 25, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92456
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111800731.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: U.S.Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard Conduct Joint Pre-Exercise, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.