Col. Donavan S. Laskey, the Deputy Commander of the 374th Airlift Wing, shares information regarding the ideology through being fit to fight by the Samurai Challenge.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92455
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111800721.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Samurai Challenge and Sports, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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