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    Samurai Challenge and Sports

    Samurai Challenge and Sports

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    JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Audio by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Col. Donavan S. Laskey, the Deputy Commander of the 374th Airlift Wing, shares information regarding the ideology through being fit to fight by the Samurai Challenge.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:25
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92455
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111800721.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Challenge and Sports, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    fit to fight
    fitness and health
    fitness and sports
    fitness
    Samurai Challenge

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