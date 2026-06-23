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    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 7

    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 7

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Audio by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    "Emerging Insider Risk in the Age of Artificial Intelligence" This month, BTAC threat manager Peter Lapp and operational psychologist Dr. Kristin Schneider discuss artificial intelligence and insider risk with “competimates” Michael Crouse of Everfox and Rajan Koo of DTEX (... or is it his brother Mohan?) Tune in to learn why these industry leaders say the key to managing insider risks still lies in understanding human behavior, even in the age of artificial intelligence.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92451
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111799322.mp3
    Length: 00:57:48
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 7, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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