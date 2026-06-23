"Emerging Insider Risk in the Age of Artificial Intelligence" This month, BTAC threat manager Peter Lapp and operational psychologist Dr. Kristin Schneider discuss artificial intelligence and insider risk with “competimates” Michael Crouse of Everfox and Rajan Koo of DTEX (... or is it his brother Mohan?) Tune in to learn why these industry leaders say the key to managing insider risks still lies in understanding human behavior, even in the age of artificial intelligence.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92451
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111799322.mp3
|Length:
|00:57:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 7, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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