AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: New U.S. Army Command

AFN Guantanamo Bay radio news highlighting the U.S. Army command established to counter China's area-denial strategy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92450
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111799245.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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