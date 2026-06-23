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    Radio Spot - Hydration

    Radio Spot - Hydration

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.25.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot reminding the Kaiserslautern Military Community to stay hydrated and practice heat safety during the summer months that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 25, 2026, to June 25, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92448
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111798847.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Hydration, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    dehydration
    Hydration
    summer safety - heat

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