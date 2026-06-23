A 15-second radio spot reminding the Kaiserslautern Military Community to stay hydrated and practice heat safety during the summer months that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 25, 2026, to June 25, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92448
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111798847.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Hydration, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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