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    Radio Spot - Bodybuilding Clinic

    Radio Spot - Bodybuilding Clinic

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot promoting a bodybuilding posing clinic on Aug. 1, 2026, and encouraging members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community fitness community to participate that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 25, 2026, to Aug. 1, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92447
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111798838.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Bodybuilding Clinic, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Southside Fitness Center
    fitness
    bodybuilding

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