A 15-second radio spot promoting a bodybuilding posing clinic on Aug. 1, 2026, and encouraging members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community fitness community to participate that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 25, 2026, to Aug. 1, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92447
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111798838.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Bodybuilding Clinic, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.