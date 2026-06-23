A 30-second radio spot promoting the AFN Kaiserslautern social media accounts that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 30, 2026, to June 30, 2027. The social media accounts share and post local news. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92446
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111798817.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot – AFN Kaiserslautern Social Media, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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