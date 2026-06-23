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    Radio Spot – AFN Kaiserslautern Social Media

    Radio Spot – AFN Kaiserslautern Social Media

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot promoting the AFN Kaiserslautern social media accounts that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 30, 2026, to June 30, 2027. The social media accounts share and post local news. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:51
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92446
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111798817.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot – AFN Kaiserslautern Social Media, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    social media
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    AFN

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