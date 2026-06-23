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    Radio Spot – Ramstein Aquatic Center Scuba Course

    Radio Spot – Ramstein Aquatic Center Scuba Course

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.23.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot promoting the Ramstein Aquatic Center scuba course that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 25, 2026, to Oct. 10, 2026. The Ramstein Aquatic Center scuba course provides a Scuba Schools International Open Water Certification upon completion of the required classes. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92445
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111798811.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Radio Spot – Ramstein Aquatic Center Scuba Course, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    scuba
    scuba certification
    Ramstein Aquatics Center

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