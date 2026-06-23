Radio Spot – Ramstein Aquatic Center Scuba Course

A 30-second radio spot promoting the Ramstein Aquatic Center scuba course that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 25, 2026, to Oct. 10, 2026. The Ramstein Aquatic Center scuba course provides a Scuba Schools International Open Water Certification upon completion of the required classes. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92445
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111798811.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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