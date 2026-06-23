A 15-second radio spot promoting the German emergency service numbers that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 30, 2026, to June 30, 2027. The number to call German law enforcement is 110 and the number for the fire department is 112. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92444
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111798805.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot – German Emergency Service Numbers, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.