NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2026) An hour of scoped radio highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 08:42
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92441
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111798630.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:23
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Evening Breeze with DJ EM&M, by PO2 Emma Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.