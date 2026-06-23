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    Media Bureau Yokoska: Typhon system deployment

    Media Bureau Yokoska: Typhon system deployment

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    JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Yokosuka

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon reports on the deployment of the Typhon missile system. Amid the risk of heightening regional tensions, the U.S. Army dispatched its Typhon mid-range missile system to Japan for the second time in less than a year for a multinational exercise. (Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92431
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111798340.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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