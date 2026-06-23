Media Bureau Yokoska: Typhon system deployment

Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon reports on the deployment of the Typhon missile system. Amid the risk of heightening regional tensions, the U.S. Army dispatched its Typhon mid-range missile system to Japan for the second time in less than a year for a multinational exercise. (Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 02:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92431
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111798340.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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