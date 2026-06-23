Media Bureau Yokoska: Typhon system deployment

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Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon reports on the deployment of the Typhon missile system. Amid the risk of heightening regional tensions, the U.S. Army dispatched its Typhon mid-range missile system to Japan for the second time in less than a year for a multinational exercise. (Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)