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    Media Bureau Yokoska: Ukraine Conflict

    Media Bureau Yokoska: Ukraine Conflict

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    JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon reports on the Ukraine Conflict. Officials in Russia-occupied Crimea suspended civilian gasoline sales Sunday as Ukraine ramped up attacks on fuel supplies on the Black Sea peninsula. (Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 02:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92430
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111798333.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Bureau Yokoska: Ukraine Conflict, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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