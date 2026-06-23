Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon reports on the Ukraine Conflict. Officials in Russia-occupied Crimea suspended civilian gasoline sales Sunday as Ukraine ramped up attacks on fuel supplies on the Black Sea peninsula. (Audio by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 02:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92430
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111798333.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Media Bureau Yokoska: Ukraine Conflict, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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