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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From the DACM: Rebuilding the Army Acquisition Workforce for Speed, Agility and Results

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From the DACM: Rebuilding the Army Acquisition Workforce for Speed, Agility and Results

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    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    FROM THE DIRECTOR OF ACQUISITION CAREER MANAGEMENT RONALD J. RICHARDSON JR.
    The Army stands at a pivotal moment, one defined not by incremental change but by deliberate transformation. At the center of this evolution is a concept often discussed but not always fully understood: workforce optimization. This initiative, tied directly to broader acquisition transformation, is reshaping how the Army Acquisition Workforce is structured, trained and employed. While the journey has not been without disruption, it is fundamentally about one outcome—delivering the right capability into the hands of Soldiers faster and more effectively than ever before.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92426
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111797431.mp3
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    USAASC
    DACM
    DACM Office
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