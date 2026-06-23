Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Culture Eats Digital Engineering for Breakfast

Somewhere in the Pentagon, an Army senior leader recently made a program decision informed by live data, instead of slide decks. That moment reflects a broader transformation: as more information moves into digital models, decisions that once required weeks of staffing are now being made in hours. This pattern is becoming more common, but it is not yet the norm.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92425
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111797302.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:19
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
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