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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Culture Eats Digital Engineering for Breakfast

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Culture Eats Digital Engineering for Breakfast

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    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Somewhere in the Pentagon, an Army senior leader recently made a program decision informed by live data, instead of slide decks. That moment reflects a broader transformation: as more information moves into digital models, decisions that once required weeks of staffing are now being made in hours. This pattern is becoming more common, but it is not yet the norm.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92425
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111797302.mp3
    Length: 00:10:19
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Culture Eats Digital Engineering for Breakfast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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