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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Signs Streamlined MRP Aligning Authority with PAEs

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Signs Streamlined MRP Aligning Authority with PAEs

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    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Audio by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The Army has signed a new policy that fundamentally transforms the materiel release process, replacing decades of administrative friction with a risk-informed, enabling framework that delivers capabilities to Soldiers faster, without compromising the safety, suitability and supportability standards that protect the force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92424
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111797219.mp3
    Length: 00:09:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Signs Streamlined MRP Aligning Authority with PAEs, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Material Command
    material release

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