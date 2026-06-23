The Army has signed a new policy that fundamentally transforms the materiel release process, replacing decades of administrative friction with a risk-informed, enabling framework that delivers capabilities to Soldiers faster, without compromising the safety, suitability and supportability standards that protect the force.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92424
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111797219.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Signs Streamlined MRP Aligning Authority with PAEs, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Signs Streamlined MRP Aligning Authority with PAEs to Accelerate Capability Delivery
No keywords found.